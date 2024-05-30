News & Insights

Safran to Prepay Convertible Bonds Early

May 30, 2024 — 02:18 am EDT

SAFRAN SA (FR:SAF) has released an update.

Safran SA has announced the early repayment of its OCEANE 2027 convertible bonds, originally due in 2027, on June 28, 2024, at their nominal value plus accrued interest. Bondholders have the option to convert their holdings until June 19, 2024. This strategic financial move by Safran underlines its robust market position and commitment to sustainable innovation in aerospace and defense sectors.

