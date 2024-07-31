News & Insights

Markets

Safran Posts H1 Profit Of EUR 57 Mln; Confirms FY24 Outlook

July 31, 2024 — 01:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Aircraft equipment manufacturer Safran SA (SAFRF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half net income attributable to owners of the parent was 57 million euros.

Adjusted net income for the period attributable to owners of the parent was 1.43 billion euros, up 37 percent from 1.04 billion euros a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 3.27 euros, compared to 2.40 euros last year.

Recurring operating income was 1.97 billion euros, and adjusted recurring operating income grew 1.97 billion euros, up 41 percent from last year. Recurring operating margin improved to 15.1 percent from prior year's 12.8 percent.

Revenue for the quarter was 13.20 billion euros. Adjusted Revenue was 13.05 billion euros, up 19 percent from last year's 10.95 billion euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect to achieve adjusted revenue around 27.4 billion euros, and adjusted recurring operating income close to 4.0 billion euros.

The company said it is very confident in its ability to achieve 2024 financial guidance, particularly for the operating result, with some pressure on cash flow notably related to the timing of advance payments.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.