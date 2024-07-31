Safran Posts H1 Profit Of EUR 57 Mln; Confirms FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Aircraft equipment manufacturer Safran SA (SAFRF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half net income attributable to owners of the parent was 57 million euros.

Adjusted net income for the period attributable to owners of the parent was 1.43 billion euros, up 37 percent from 1.04 billion euros a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 3.27 euros, compared to 2.40 euros last year.

Recurring operating income was 1.97 billion euros, and adjusted recurring operating income grew 1.97 billion euros, up 41 percent from last year. Recurring operating margin improved to 15.1 percent from prior year's 12.8 percent.

Revenue for the quarter was 13.20 billion euros. Adjusted Revenue was 13.05 billion euros, up 19 percent from last year's 10.95 billion euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect to achieve adjusted revenue around 27.4 billion euros, and adjusted recurring operating income close to 4.0 billion euros.

The company said it is very confident in its ability to achieve 2024 financial guidance, particularly for the operating result, with some pressure on cash flow notably related to the timing of advance payments.

