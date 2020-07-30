Safran H1 Adj. Profit, Revenue Decline

(RTTNews) - French Aerospace company Safran (SAF.PA, 0IU8.L, SAFRF.PK) Thursday reported significantly lower adjusted profit for the half year, as adjusted revenues slid by nearly 28 percent.

For the first half, adjusted net income attributable to owners of the parent declined to 501 million euros or 1.14 euros per share from last year's 1.35 billion euros or 3.09 euros per share. On a reported basis, consolidated loss attributable to owners of the parent for the half year was 340 million euros for the half year.

On an adjusted basis, recurring operating income was down nearly 50 percent to 947 million euros.

For the half year, the Group's revenue totaled 8.767 billion euros, a decline of 27.6 percent on a reported basis and 29.0 perent on an organic basis.

Looking ahead to the full year, the Group said it now expects adjusted revenue to decrease by approximately 35 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.