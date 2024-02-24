Safran (ENXTPA:SAF) Price Target Increased by 9.01% to 194.36

The average one-year price target for Safran (ENXTPA:SAF) has been revised to 194.36 / share. This is an increase of 9.01% from the prior estimate of 178.30 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 146.45 to a high of 241.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.69% from the latest reported closing price of 193.02 / share.

Safran Maintains 1.14% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.14%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safran. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAF is 0.85%, an increase of 3.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 95,056K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 12,524K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,433K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAF by 9.89% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 6,389K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,297K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAF by 2.77% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 5,072K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,956K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAF by 6.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,623K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,639K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAF by 4.11% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 4,598K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,636K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAF by 7.53% over the last quarter.

