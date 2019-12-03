Companies

Safran and MTU reach agreement on co-operation on military jet engine - sources

Tim Hepher Reuters
PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - French engine maker Safran SAF.PA and German counterpart MTU Aero Engines MTXGn.DE have reached an agreement to cooperate on a military jet engine, removing an obstacle to developing a Franco-German fighter, sources familiar with the matter said.

The agreement, which follows a letter of intention signed in February, calls for Safran to be the prime contractor with MTU as "main partner" they said. A deal had been held up amid reports of opposition in the German parliament.

The agreement covers the current research phase and calls for a joint venture to be set up in the second half of 2021 to handle future proposed work.

