Safran achieves lift off with IG rated debut

By Ed Clark

LONDON, Mar 10 (IFR) - French aerospace manufacturer Safran showed that corporates that tick the right boxes can still achieve significant spread tightening and muster big books despite tougher primary market conditions.

The company raised €1.4bn through a dual-tranche deal - its first as a rated credit - which was €400m more than it was originally targeting.

Leads began marketing an expected €500m five-year at 85bp-90bp over swaps and a €500m 10-year at 110bp-115bp.

But with combined demand reaching €4.5bn, Safran (BBB+ from S&P) upsized the tranches to €700m each and set the spreads at 60bp and 80bp. The trade was well supported by orders out of France, said one banker involved.

From the outset, the deal had a lot going for it, even in a market where bankers are reporting that a number of investors are sitting on the sidelines and pushing for bigger concessions.

“They’ve done two days of marketing. They are a cash generating monster and [fellow French aerospace manufacturer] Thales five-year trades at 50bp,” said a syndicate official. “The trade is also ECB-eligible and it is its inaugural rated deal so it should fly.”

Even so, the spread reduction and book size was an impressive achievement given the experience of some issuers that have recently tapped the primary.

On Tuesday, Australian utility APA Group issued €600m 0.75% March 2029s, €500m 1.25% March 2033s and £250m 2.5% March 2036s and had to pay double digit concession on each tranche. Specific dynamics with the deal exacerbated the need to pay a premium.

“APA are not a credit that is strongly followed [in Europe], they are active in pipelines, a very tight US dollar curve, it was a tough trade,” said the syndicate banker. “I didn’t expect it would be so poor though.”

As the deal was Safran’s first bond issue as a rated company, fair value was subjective. Leads used bonds from Airbus and Thales as comparables.

Of Safran’s €16.5bn revenues generated in 2020, down from €24.6bn the year before, 46.5% came from aerospace propulsion, 41.8% from aircraft equipment, defence and aerosystems and 11.7% from aircraft interiors.

Although Safran is not a pure commercial air travel company, it is heavily exposed to the sector, which was a factor in S&P’s rating.

“The 'BBB+' rating primarily reflects Safran's strong balance sheet, conservative financial policy, and strong cash generation profile, supported by relatively resilient profit margins; as well as its significant exposure to the commercial aerospace sector that is undergoing a significant downturn due to the Covid-19 pandemic," wrote the analysts.

The company is also partially state-owned, with the French government owning an 11.2% share.

CIC and Societe Generale were global coordinators and active bookrunners together with SMBC Nikko and Standard Chartered.

(Reporting by Edward Clark; editing by Sudip Roy, Robert Hogg)

((e.clark@refinitiv.com; +44 (0)792 053 1666))