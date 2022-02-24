Safran 2021 Adj. Recurring Operating Income Rises; Revenue Down 5.4% Organically

(RTTNews) - Safran (SAF.PA, 0IU8.L, SAFRF.PK) reported 2021 adjusted recurring operating income of 1.80 billion euros, an increase of 7.1% compared to 2020, or up 8.4% organic driven by continued operational improvements and contained R&D expenses. Recurring operating margin improved by 160 bps at 11.8% of sales.

Adjusted profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent declined to 760 million euros from 844 million euros, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share attributable to owners of parent was 1.73 euros compared to 1.92 euros. Profit from continuing operations attributable to owners of the parent was 43 million euros, for the period.

Full year adjusted revenue was 15.26 billion euros, down 7.5% from prior year or a decline of 5.4% organic. Consolidated revenue was 15.13 billion euros, for the period.

For full-year 2022, on an adjusted basis, the company expects: revenue of 18-18.2 billion euros; and recurring operating margin of approximately 13.0%.

For fiscal 2021, a dividend payment of 0.50 euros per share will be proposed to the shareholders' vote at the Annual General Meeting on May 25, 2022.

