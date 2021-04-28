Safmar plans EuroPlan IPO in June, seeks to raise at least $300 mln - sources

MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - Russia's Safmar Financial Investments SFIN.MM plans to hold an initial public offering of EuroPlan car leasing service in June, seeking to raise at least $300 million from the IPO, three financial sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Another source confirmed June as the date for the IPO.

Safmar declined to comment.

EuroPlan leases vehicles for small and medium-sized businesses through a network of branches and representative offices covering more than 70 regions in Russia, Safmar's website said.

(Reporting by Olga Popova and Tatiana Voronova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42;))

