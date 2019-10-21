SAFM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Sanderson Farms Inc (Symbol: SAFM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $136.07, changing hands as low as $134.00 per share. Sanderson Farms Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAFM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAFM's low point in its 52 week range is $93.98 per share, with $158.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $134.52.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.