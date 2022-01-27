SAFM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sanderson Farms Inc (Symbol: SAFM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $183.18, changing hands as low as $181.77 per share. Sanderson Farms Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAFM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAFM's low point in its 52 week range is $133.52 per share, with $199.9995 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $183.04.

