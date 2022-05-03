Commodities

Safilo Q1 sales rise on demand pickup in Europe, North America resilience

Contributor
Federico Maccioni Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Italian eyewear group Safilo posted on Tuesday a 8.4% rise in first-quarter sales at constant exchange rates, driven by the resilience of the prescription frames business and a rebound of sunglass sales, particularly in Europe.

MILAN, May 3 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear group Safilo SFLG.MI posted on Tuesday a 8.4% rise in first-quarter sales at constant exchange rates, driven by the resilience of the prescription frames business and a rebound of sunglass sales, particularly in Europe.

The maker of frames for Hugo Boss and Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement that January-to-March sales came in at 282.6 million euros ($297.61 million), while adjusted core profit margins rose to 11.3% from 10.3% a year earlier.

The company said it had witnessed a demand pick-up in Europe thanks to its own brands and key licences, and that North America remained a strong market despite a "tough comparison basis."

It added however that revenues in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region fell 9.3% at constant currencies due to the impact of renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

"We remain confident that the resilience of the eyewear sector and the effectiveness of our strategy will continue to support the group's sales and margin growth also in 2022," Chief Executive Angelo Trocchia said in the statement.

($1 = 0.9496 euros)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni Editing by Keith Weir)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular