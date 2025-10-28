Safilo Group S.p.A. (BIT:SFL) Price Target Increased by 18.15% to 1.79

The average one-year price target for Safilo Group S.p.A. (BIT:SFL) has been revised to €1.79 / share. This is an increase of 18.15% from the prior estimate of €1.51 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €1.62 to a high of €2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.96% from the latest reported closing price of €1.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safilo Group S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 17.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFL is 0.01%, an increase of 18.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 33.76% to 3,480K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 839K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares , representing an increase of 18.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFL by 76.40% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 751K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares , representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFL by 36.14% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 408K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 91.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFL by 1,607.89% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 275K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 197K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

