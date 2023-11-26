Safilo Group S.p.A. (SAFLF) Price Target Increased by 6.75% to 1.57

The average one-year price target for Safilo Group S.p.A. (OTC:SAFLF) has been revised to 1.57 / share. This is an increase of 6.75% from the prior estimate of 1.47 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.21 to a high of 1.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.96% from the latest reported closing price of 0.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safilo Group S.p.A.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAFLF is 0.01%, a decrease of 11.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.57% to 3,577K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,218K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,212K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAFLF by 13.77% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 959K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 988K shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAFLF by 12.49% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 208K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares, representing a decrease of 19.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAFLF by 29.16% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 205K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 126K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAFLF by 12.96% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.