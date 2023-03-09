Safilo evaluates sale of Italian Longarone plant

Adds details on Longarone plant

March 9 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear group Safilo SFLG.MI on Thursday forecast net sales would reach 1.3 billion euros ($1.37 billion) in 2027, driven by a 4% annual growth rate as it issued its medium-term targets.

The group, which makes eyewear for brands including Hugo Boss and Jimmy Choo, also confirmed it could sell its Longarone plant in northeastern Italy.

preserving the know-how of the site and minimizing the social impact," it said in the statement

The factory, which employs almost 500 people, is regarded as by the company.

Setting out its targets to 2027, the company expects a balanced sales growth among brands, geographical area and distribution channels, a further expansion in the gross margin and a positive free cash flow generation. Investment will be around 15-20 million euros per year

"In the coming years, we expect more significant growth in North America and emerging markets," said Safilo CEO Angelo Trocchia. ($1 = 0.9460 euros)

(Reporting by Alberto Chiumento Editing by Keith Weir)

((Alberto.Chiumento@thomsonreuters.com;))

