Safilo courts eyewear and fashion groups for Longarone plant sale

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 10, 2023 — 07:49 am EST

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Italy's Safilo SFLG.MI is studying the sale of its plant in Longarone due to overcapacity and it is looking at players in the eyewear and fashion sectors as potential buyers, the eyewear group Chief Executive said in Friday.

Safilo hired advisory firm BDO to draw up a shortlist of potential buyers for the plant in northeast Italy, CEO Angelo Trocchia told a news conference.

The overcapacity at the Longarone plant, which is specialised in the production of metal frames, is due to the loss of some luxury brands and new customers with different needs, Trocchia added.

The plant, which employs almost 500 people, could be of interest to fashion groups which use metal parts, he added.

