LEVI

Safilo and Levi Strauss extend licensing deal until end-2029

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 18, 2024 — 12:16 pm EST

Written by Alvise Armellini for Reuters ->

ROME, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Italian glasses maker Safilo SFLG.MI and U.S. denim clothing maker Levi Strauss & Co LEVI.N have extended a licensing deal for Levi's-branded eyewear until the end of 2029, the two companies said on Thursday.

Levi's glasses "will continue to be distributed globally, leveraging (their) strong brand awareness and widespread point of sales in Europe, North America and Asia," according to a joint statement.

Milan-listed Safilo announced this month two other extended licensing deals for eyewear, with German fashion house Hugo BossBOSSn.DE, and with Italian fashion brand Moschino's parent company AEFFEAEF.MI.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((alvise.armellini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
