Safety takes a backseat as investors pile into EM, European stocks - BAML

Thyagaraju Adinarayan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Investors pumped $9.7 billion into equity funds in the week to Wednesday, with emerging markets seeing their biggest inflows in 41 weeks, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.

With rising hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal, investors were in risk-on mood, redeeming money from gold. The yellow metal funds saw outflows of $1.7 billion, the biggest since December 2016.

BAML said the rotation from U.S. stocks to the rest of the world continued this week with emerging markets sucking in $3.3 billion and Europe $1.5 billion.

Bond funds took in $4.2 billion, BAML added, citing EPFR data.

