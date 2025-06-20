Safety Shot, Inc. Announces Update on Acquisition of Yerbaé Brands Corp.

Safety Shot updated that its acquisition of Yerbaé will close next week, following stockholder approval.

Safety Shot, Inc. announced an update regarding its acquisition of Yerbaé Brands Corp., following the approval of the deal by shareholders on June 12, 2025. While the closing was initially expected this week, it has been postponed to next week due to administrative processes and scheduling adjustments related to a holiday week. Safety Shot expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition and looks forward to integrating the Yerbaé team, with plans to release a detailed press announcement upon closing. Safety Shot is known for its innovative wellness product, Sure Shot, which helps lower blood alcohol content, while Yerbaé specializes in plant-based energy beverages.

Potential Positives

The successful approval of the acquisition by a majority of stockholders demonstrates strong investor confidence in Safety Shot and its growth strategy.

The merger with Yerbaé is poised to enhance Safety Shot's product offerings by integrating plant-based functional beverages, tapping into the growing trend of health-conscious consumer choices.

The expected closing of the acquisition next week signifies a timely progression towards expanding Safety Shot’s market presence and capabilities.

Potential Negatives

The closing of the acquisition has been delayed from the anticipated timeline, indicating potential difficulties in the administrative process.

The need to accommodate scheduling due to a shortened holiday week could reflect poor planning or organizational inefficiencies within the company.

The reliance on forward-looking statements introduces uncertainty regarding the acquisition's completion and may raise concerns among investors about the company's forecasting accuracy.

FAQ

When will the acquisition of Yerbaé Brands Corp. be finalized?

The acquisition is expected to be finalized next week, following the approval by stockholders on June 12, 2025.

What is Safety Shot, Inc. known for?

Safety Shot, Inc. is a wellness company known for developing Sure Shot, a patented product that lowers blood alcohol content.

What products does Yerbaé Brands Corp. offer?

Yerbaé Brands Corp. offers plant-based energy beverages that are zero-sugar and zero-calorie, formulated for health-conscious consumers.

Who is advising Safety Shot on this transaction?

Maxim Group LLC is serving as the exclusive financial advisor to Safety Shot for the acquisition of Yerbaé Brands Corp.

Where can I purchase Sure Shot products?

Sure Shot products are available for purchase online at sureshot.com, Walmart, and Amazon.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) (“Safety Shot” or the “Company”) today provided an update on the expected timing for the closing of its previously announced acquisition of Yerbaé Brands Corp. (TSX-V: YERB.U) (“Yerbaé”).





Following the approval of the acquisition by a majority of its stockholders on June 12, 2025, the companies have been working to complete the final administrative steps for the transaction. While the closing was anticipated this week, the process will now be finalized next week, in part to accommodate scheduling following the shortened holiday week.





The Company reiterates its excitement for the transaction and looks forward to officially welcoming the Yerbaé team. A comprehensive press release with full details of the completed merger will be issued upon closing next week.







Advisors



Maxim Group LLC is serving as the exclusive financial advisor to Safety Shot in connection with the transaction.







About Safety Shot, Inc.



Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Sure Shot, the first patented wellness product on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy, and overall mood. Sure Shot is available for purchase online at



www.sureshot.com



,



www.walmart.com



and Amazon. Safety Shot, Inc. is introducing business-to-business sales of Sure Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2025.







About Yerbaé Brands Corp.



Founded in 2017, Yerbaé Brands Corp. is a plant-based functional beverage company that has captured the attention of health-conscious consumers with its line of zero-sugar, zero-calorie energy beverages. Yerbaé’s products are formulated with yerba mate and other clean ingredients to provide a “better-for-you” energy boost.







Investor Relations:



Phone: 561-244-7100 Email:



investors@drinksafetyshot.com









Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected completion of the acquisition. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Safety Shot and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Safety Shot, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



