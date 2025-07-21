Safety Shot, Inc. Announces Pricing of $10.6 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

Safety Shot, Inc. announced a $10.6 million stock offering and warrants to support its operations and growth.

Safety Shot, Inc. has announced a registered direct offering of 28,648,648 shares of its common stock at a price of $0.37 per share, along with a concurrent private placement of warrants for up to 57,297,296 shares at the same price. The company expects gross proceeds of approximately $10.6 million from the offering, which will strengthen its balance sheet and support its operations following a recent merger approval with Yerbaé. The transaction is expected to close around July 22, 2025, and is part of a shelf registration with the SEC. CEO Jarrett Boon emphasized the importance of this financing for enhancing the company's market position and creating long-term shareholder value. Dominari Securities served as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Potential Positives

Company raised approximately $10.6 million in gross proceeds through a registered direct offering and private placement, strengthening its balance sheet.

Issuance of warrants for additional shares provides potential future capital and reflects investor confidence in the company's growth prospects.

Funding will support the integration of operations following the recent merger with Yerbaé, indicating strategic expansion in the wellness market.

Announcement of the press release indicates active engagement with institutional investors, enhancing the company's market credibility.

Potential Negatives

The pricing of the shares at $0.37 suggests a low valuation, which could indicate a lack of investor confidence and may further impact the company's stock price negatively.

The issuance of warrants could lead to further dilution of existing shareholders' equity if exercised.

The mention of needing a significant financing to support business activities may raise concerns regarding the company’s current financial health and operational viability.

FAQ

What is the recent offering by Safety Shot, Inc.?

Safety Shot, Inc. announced a registered direct offering of 28,648,648 shares at $0.37 per share to an institutional investor.

What are the details of the warrants issued?

The company issued warrants to purchase up to 57,297,296 shares at an exercise price of $0.37, expiring in five years.

How much capital is Safety Shot expected to raise?

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $10.6 million, before expenses.

When is the expected closing date of the offering?

The closing of the offering and private placement is expected on or about July 22, 2025.

What is Sure Shot by Safety Shot, Inc.?

Sure Shot is Safety Shot's patented wellness product designed to lower blood alcohol content while enhancing clarity and mood.

$SHOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $SHOT stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





SCOTTSDALE, AZ, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) (“Safety Shot” or the “Company”), a wellness and dietary supplement company, today announced the pricing of a registered direct offering with an institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 28,648,648 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $0.37 per share.





In a concurrent private placement, the Company also issued warrants to purchase up to 57,297,296 shares of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.37 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years from the date of issuance.





The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $10.6 million, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses.





The closing of the registered direct offering and concurrent private placement is expected to occur on or about July 22, 2025.





The shares of common stock offered in the registered direct offering are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-282315) that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on and declared effective by the SEC on November 1, 2024. A prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at





www.sec.gov







.







“This financing is a critical step that comes at a pivotal time for our company, following the recent shareholder approval of our merger with Yerbaé,” said Jarrett Boon, CEO of Safety Shot. “It significantly strengthens our balance sheet and provides us with the capital to support the daily business activities of our expanded operations, execute a seamless integration, and accelerate our commercial footprint. We appreciate the confidence shown by our new institutional partner and are now better positioned than ever to drive long-term value for our shareholders.”





Dominari Securities, LLC. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.





Dominari Securities, LLC. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.







About Safety Shot, Inc. Safety Shot, Inc.,



a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Sure Shot, the first patented wellness product on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy, and overall mood. Sure Shot is available for purchase online at



www.sureshot.com



,



www.walmart.com



and Amazon.





Investor Relations: Phone: 561-244-7100 Email:



investors@drinksafetyshot.com









Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Safety Shot and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Safety Shot, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





