Safety Shot, Inc. Announces Postponement of Caring Brands Spin-Off Record Date

Safety Shot, Inc. postpones spin-off of Caring Brands, Inc. until Nasdaq approval; details on distribution forthcoming.

Quiver AI Summary

Safety Shot, Inc. announced a postponement of the record date for the spin-off of its subsidiary, Caring Brands, Inc., previously set for April 7, 2025. Stockholders will receive one share of Caring Brands Common Stock for every 45 shares of Safety Shot held, though fractional shares will be rounded down. The distribution is now anticipated to be paid around August 9, 2025, contingent upon the effectiveness of Caring Brands' Registration Statement with the SEC and the approval for listing on Nasdaq, which has not yet been granted. The company stated it will continue pursuing the necessary approvals for the spin-off. Additionally, Safety Shot emphasized that this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell securities and provided information on its wellness product, Sure Shot, which is currently available for purchase online.

Potential Positives

The announcement of the spin-off of Caring Brands, Inc. indicates strategic growth and potential value creation for shareholders.

Stockholders will have the opportunity to receive shares in a new company, potentially diversifying their investment portfolio.

The continued plan for the listing of Caring Brands on Nasdaq demonstrates confidence in the subsidiary's future success and market acceptance.

Safety Shot's introduction of business-to-business sales for its wellness product Sure Shot could enhance revenue streams and market reach in 2025.

Potential Negatives

The postponement of the spin-off and distribution of Caring Brands Common Stock reflects delays in the company's strategic plans, which may erode investor confidence.

The failure of Nasdaq to approve the listing of Caring Brands' common stock raises concerns about the viability and marketability of the subsidiary's stock.

The uncertainty surrounding the effectiveness of the Registration Statement and subsequent approvals creates a risk of further delays, which could negatively impact the company's stock performance.

FAQ

What is the new record date for the spin-off of Caring Brands?

The new record date for the spin-off of Caring Brands will be announced soon, replacing the original date of April 7, 2025.

How will shareholders receive Caring Brands Common Stock?

Shareholders will receive one share of Caring Brands common stock for every 45 shares of Safety Shot held as of the new record date.

When is the expected distribution date for Caring Brands shares?

The distribution of Caring Brands shares is expected to occur on or about August 9, 2025, pending SEC approvals.

Why has the spin-off been postponed?

The spin-off has been postponed due to Nasdaq not approving the listing of Caring Brands' common stock.

Where can I find more information about Safety Shot?

You can find more information about Safety Shot on their official website and through their SEC filings.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SHOT Insider Trading Activity

$SHOT insiders have traded $SHOT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER MELTON sold 3,470 shares for an estimated $2,966

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SHOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $SHOT stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



JUPITER, FL, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) (the “Company” or “Safety Shot”), today announced that the record date for the spin-off and distribution of shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, (“Caring Brands Common Stock”), of Caring Brands, Inc. (“CABR”), currently a subsidiary of the Company, has been postponed from the date set for April 7, 2025 (the “ Original Record Date”).





Stockholders of the Company and holders of certain warrants issued in the Company’s public offering in July 2021 (the “Warrants”) will receive one share of Caring Brands Common Stock, for every 45 shares of the Company’s common stock held or underlying the Warrants as of a new Record Date to be announced. Fractional shares of Caring Brands Common Stock will not be distributed. Instead, ClearTrust, LLC the distribution agent, will round down fractional shares of CABR common stock into whole shares.





The distribution was expected to paid on or about August 9, 2025, subject to Caring Brands’ Registration Statement on Form S-1 (Filed No. 333-285964), as amended (the “Registration Statement”), being declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), the approval of the listing of the Caring Brands Common Stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and the receipt of certain other approvals in connection with the offering. On March 28, 2025, the Company had announced that in the event that such Registration Statement is not declared effective or the Caring Brands Common Stock is not approved for listing, the distribution will not be paid on such date and the spin-off transaction will not occur. Since Nasdaq did not approve the listing of the Caring Brands’ common stock, the distribution will not occur until such approval is granted. The Company expects to continue the process of listing Caring Brands once approval is granted at which time it will affect the distribution.





This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any security in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to consummation of the spin-off transaction. The Registration Statement relating to shares of Caring Brands Common Stock has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These shares of Caring Brands Common Stock may not be sold nor may offers to acquire be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective and when listing is obtained.. When available, a prospectus may be obtained from the Company or by visiting the website maintained by the SEC at



www.sec.gov



.







About Safety Shot, Inc.







Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Sure Shot, the first patented wellness product on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy, and overall mood. Sure Shot is available for purchase online at



www.sureshot.com



,



www.walmart.com



and Amazon. The Company is introducing business-to-business sales of Sure Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2025.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains forward-looking statements regarding Jupiter Wellness, including, the anticipated timing of studies and the results and benefits thereof. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “evaluate,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” or “will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on each of the Company’s current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations, and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Safety Shot’s’ control, including, without limitation, statements about, among others, our ability to consummate the spin-off transaction or the distribution. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties and other risks and uncertainties affecting Safety Shot, including those described from time to time under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Safety Shot’s SEC filings and reports, including Safety Shot’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and future filings and reports by Safety Shot. Moreover, other risks and uncertainties of which the combined company is not currently aware may also affect each of the companies’ forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the expected benefits and costs of the intended spin-off transaction, the expected timing of the completion of the spin-off transaction and the transaction terms. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements made in this communication are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements and reflect the views stated therein with respect to future events at such dates, even if they are subsequently made available by Safety Shot on its website or otherwise. Safety Shot undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations, or other circumstances that exist after the date on which the forward-looking statements were made.







Media Contact









561-244-7100











investors@drinksafetyshot.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.