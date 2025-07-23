Safety Shot, Inc. Announces Correction of Pricing Figures for $16.3 Million Registered Direct Offering and Private Placement

Safety Shot, Inc. announced a $16.3 million direct offering and concurrent private placement to support operations and expansion.

Quiver AI Summary

Safety Shot, Inc. announced a registered direct offering to an institutional investor for 22,993,492 shares of its common stock at $0.461 per share, along with a concurrent private placement of warrants to purchase up to 45,986,984 shares at a purchase price of $0.125 per warrant. The total expected gross proceeds from both offerings are approximately $16.3 million, which will help strengthen the company’s balance sheet and support its operations following the recent shareholder approval of its merger with Yerbaé. The closing of the offering is anticipated for July 23, 2025. Safety Shot, known for its patented wellness product, Sure Shot, aims to leverage this financing to enhance its business prospects and shareholder value.

Potential Positives

Safety Shot, Inc. has successfully secured approximately $16.3 million in gross proceeds through a registered direct offering and concurrent private placement, significantly enhancing its financial resources.

The announcement follows shareholder approval of a merger with Yerbaé, indicating strategic growth and expansion plans for the company.

The financing provides the capital necessary for the company to support its expanded operations and accelerate its commercial footprint, positioning Safety Shot for long-term value creation.

The positive reception by an institutional investor demonstrates confidence in Safety Shot and its future business prospects.

Potential Negatives

Correction of pricing figures in the release may indicate a lack of accuracy or oversight in the company's communications, raising concerns about their internal processes.

The need for a capital raise through a direct offering could suggest potential liquidity issues or difficulties in sustaining operations without external financing.

The forward-looking statements mention risks and uncertainties surrounding the company's compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirements, highlighting potential vulnerabilities in their market position.

FAQ

What is the recent offering by Safety Shot, Inc.?

Safety Shot, Inc. announced a registered direct offering of 22,993,492 shares at $0.461 per share to an institutional investor.

How much gross proceeds is Safety Shot expecting from this offering?

The company expects to raise approximately $16.3 million before fees and expenses from the direct offering and private placement.

What are the terms of the warrants issued by Safety Shot?

The warrants allow the purchase of up to 45,986,984 shares with an exercise price of $0.461 per share, expiring in five years.

When is the closing date for the offering?

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 23, 2025.

Where can investors find more information about the offering?

Investors can view the prospectus supplement related to the offering on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SHOT Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $SHOT Data Alerts

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $SHOT stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





SCOTTSDALE, AZ, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In a release issued yesterday by Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT), please note that the pricing figures of the release have corrected. The corrected release reads as follows:





Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) (“Safety Shot” or the “Company”), a wellness and dietary supplement company, announced the pricing of a registered direct offering with an institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 22,993,492 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $0.461 per share.





In a concurrent private placement, the Company also issued warrants to purchase up to 45,986,984 shares of common stock. The warrants have a purchase price of $0.125 per warrant and an exercise price of $0.461 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years from the date of issuance.





The gross proceeds to the Company from the registered direct and concurrent private placement are expected to be approximately $16.3 million, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses.





The closing of the registered direct offering and concurrent private placement is expected to occur on or about July 23, 2025.





The shares of common stock offered in the registered direct offering are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-267644) that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on and declared effective by the SEC on November 9, 2022. A prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at





www.sec.gov







.







“This financing is a critical step that comes at a pivotal time for our company, following the recent shareholder approval of our merger with Yerbaé,” said Jarrett Boon, CEO of Safety Shot. “It significantly strengthens our balance sheet and provides us with the capital to support the daily business activities of our expanded operations, execute a seamless integration, and accelerate our commercial footprint. We appreciate the confidence shown by our new institutional partner and are now better positioned than ever to drive long-term value for our shareholders.”





Dominari Securities, LLC. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Safety Shot, Inc. Safety Shot, Inc.,



a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Sure Shot, the first patented wellness product on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy, and overall mood. Sure Shot is available for purchase online at



www.sureshot.com



,



www.walmart.com



and Amazon.





Investor Relations: Phone: 561-244-7100 Email:



investors@drinksafetyshot.com









Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Safety Shot and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Safety Shot, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.