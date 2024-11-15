Safety Shot Expands Sure Shot Beverage Distribution

Safety Shot ( (SHOT) ) has provided an update.

Safety Shot, Inc. has announced a major expansion of its Sure Shot beverage into 192 stores across Nevada, Arizona, and California through a partnership with a leading grocery chain. Sure Shot, designed to reduce blood alcohol content and enhance mental clarity, aims to tap into the growing alcohol beverage market with its innovative formulation. This strategic move marks a significant step towards nationwide distribution, aligning with the company’s growth strategy and mission to promote responsible drinking.

