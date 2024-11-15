News & Insights

Stocks

Safety Shot Expands Sure Shot Beverage Distribution

November 15, 2024 — 09:01 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Safety Shot ( (SHOT) ) has provided an update.

Safety Shot, Inc. has announced a major expansion of its Sure Shot beverage into 192 stores across Nevada, Arizona, and California through a partnership with a leading grocery chain. Sure Shot, designed to reduce blood alcohol content and enhance mental clarity, aims to tap into the growing alcohol beverage market with its innovative formulation. This strategic move marks a significant step towards nationwide distribution, aligning with the company’s growth strategy and mission to promote responsible drinking.

See more insights into SHOT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHOT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.