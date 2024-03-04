Safety Shot Appoints Gulyas As Chairman

(RTTNews) - Monday, Safety Shot, Inc. (SHOT) announced Glynn Wilson's resignation as chairman of the Board and the appointment of John Gulyas to take his place.

Gulyas, previously the Founder and President of GBB Drink Lab, brings experience from various industries including cellular services, waste management, and hospitality. He also has over 13 years of experience owning and operating multiple franchise brands.

