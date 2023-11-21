Safety of defence personnel is 'utmost priority' - Australia foreign minister

NEW DELHI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The safety and wellbeing of Australian defence personnel is the "utmost priority", Australia Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday, a week after an interaction with a Chinese warship caused injuries to divers on an Australian navy vessel.

