Safety Insurance Group's (NASDAQ:SAFT) Dividend Will Be US$0.90

The board of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.90 per share on the 15th of September. This means the annual payment is 4.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Safety Insurance Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, Safety Insurance Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 25.3% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 26% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Safety Insurance Group Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:SAFT Historic Dividend August 23rd 2021

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from US$2.00 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$3.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.1% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see Safety Insurance Group has been growing its earnings per share at 25% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Safety Insurance Group's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Safety Insurance Group that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



