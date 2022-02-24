Safety Insurance Group Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (Symbol: SAFT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.95, changing hands as low as $77.57 per share. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAFT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAFT's low point in its 52 week range is $74.4455 per share, with $88.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.22.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.