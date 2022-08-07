Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.90

The board of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of September, with investors receiving $0.90 per share. This means the annual payment is 4.0% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Safety Insurance Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before this announcement, Safety Insurance Group was paying out 72% of earnings, but a comparatively small 49% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 3.3% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 74% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGS:SAFT Historic Dividend August 7th 2022

Safety Insurance Group Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $2.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $3.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.1% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings has been rising at 3.3% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. There are exceptions, but limited earnings growth and a high payout ratio can signal that a company has reached maturity. When the rate of return on reinvestment opportunities falls below a certain minimum level, companies often elect to pay a larger dividend instead. This is why many mature companies often have larger dividend yields.

Safety Insurance Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Safety Insurance Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

