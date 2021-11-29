Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SAFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that SAFT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $79.24, the dividend yield is 4.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAFT was $79.24, representing a -9.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.98 and a 11.95% increase over the 52 week low of $70.78.

SAFT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). SAFT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.1.

