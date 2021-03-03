Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SAFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that SAFT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAFT was $81.72, representing a -10.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $91.03 and a 24.86% increase over the 52 week low of $65.45.

SAFT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). SAFT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.16.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SAFT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SAFT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SAFT as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNCL with an increase of 37.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SAFT at 10000%.

