Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SAFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SAFT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $74.79, the dividend yield is 4.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAFT was $74.79, representing a -28.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $103.96 and a 14.27% increase over the 52 week low of $65.45.

SAFT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). SAFT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.48.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SAFT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SAFT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SAFT as a top-10 holding:

  • VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSB with an increase of 28.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SAFT at 1.43%.

