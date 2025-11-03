Safety Insurance Group Inc Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $28.31 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $25.88 million, or $1.73 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Safety Insurance Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $21.88 million or $1.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to $326.62 million from $295.28 million last year.

Safety Insurance Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $28.31 Mln. vs. $25.88 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.91 vs. $1.73 last year. -Revenue: $326.62 Mln vs. $295.28 Mln last year.

