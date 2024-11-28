Safety Godown Declares Interim Dividend for 2024

Safety Godown Co., Ltd. (HK:0237) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Safety Godown Co., Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.03 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. Investors can mark their calendars as the ex-dividend date is set for December 16, 2024, with payouts scheduled for January 15, 2025. This announcement may interest those keeping an eye on dividend-yielding stocks in the Hong Kong market.

For further insights into HK:0237 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.