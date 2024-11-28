News & Insights

Stocks

Safety Godown Declares Interim Dividend for 2024

November 28, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Safety Godown Co., Ltd. (HK:0237) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Safety Godown Co., Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.03 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. Investors can mark their calendars as the ex-dividend date is set for December 16, 2024, with payouts scheduled for January 15, 2025. This announcement may interest those keeping an eye on dividend-yielding stocks in the Hong Kong market.

For further insights into HK:0237 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.