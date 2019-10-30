Safety And Wellness Platform Enabled By IBM Cloud And Samsung Devices

(RTTNews) - South Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., has teamed up with International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) to launch a platform that will bring together mobile devices, 5G technology, and artificial intelligence to help improve the work environments for police officers, fire fighters and other first responders.

The new joint platform, which is in development now, will leverage IBM Cloud and AI capabilities, and Samsung's mobile offerings. It will allow clients to track a worker's vitals, including heart rate and physical activity, to determine if that person is in distress and automatically dispatch help.

"The mobile industry is undergoing a dramatic transformation and opening up new ways of business by bringing innovative technologies like 5G, AI and IoT to enterprises," said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. "We believe open collaboration is central to unlocking these opportunities and look forward to driving digital transformation for our enterprise clients in the 5G era with IBM and Samsung's mobile devices and connected services."

According to the International Labor Organization, nearly 3-million deaths occur each year due to occupational accidents. Governments and enterprises have an increasing need to build systems which track the health vitals of workers in remote or high-stress environments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.