SafeStyle UK (LSE:SFE) Price Target Decreased by 62.22% to 17.34

The average one-year price target for SafeStyle UK (LSE:SFE) has been revised to 17.34 / share. This is an decrease of 62.22% from the prior estimate of 45.90 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.21% from the latest reported closing price of 11.70 / share.

SafeStyle UK Maintains 4.67% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.67%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in SafeStyle UK. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFE is 0.65%, a decrease of 18.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 4,465K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ESMAX - INVESCO European Small Company Fund holds 4,465K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

