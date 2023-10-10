News & Insights

Safestyle UK explores alternatives including sale

October 10, 2023 — 02:05 pm EDT

Written by Akshita Toshniwal In Bengaluru for Reuters ->

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Safestyle UK SFES.Lon Tuesday confirmed it was exploring alternatives, including a potential sale of the company or a capital injection, as it deals with financial woes.

The maker of polyvinyl chloride replacement windows said it has engaged Interpath Advisory to assist with the process, adding that a number of different parties had expressed their interest.

The company earlier this month said it was in talks with stakeholders for funding and was working to achieve alternative financing solutions.

The London-listed firm also said it was compliant with covenants of its 7.5 million pounds ($9.20 million) borrowing facility and that it was renegotiating terms of its revolving credit facility.

Sky News first reported the news of Safestyle exploring sale options.

($1 = 0.8155 pounds)

