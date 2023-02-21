Markets

Safestore Q1 LFL Revenue Up 3.4% In CER

February 21, 2023 — 03:03 am EST

(RTTNews) - Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) reported first-quarter revenue of 55.7 million pounds compared to 50.9 million pounds, previous year. Group revenue for the quarter in CER was up 8.4% and 9.4% at actual exchange rates.

Like-for-like revenue was 52.6 million pounds compared to 50.5 million pounds, last year. Like-for-like Group revenue for the quarter in CER was up 3.4%. Like-for-like occupancy was at 79.1% compared to 81.5%.

Safestore anticipates the business delivers adjusted EPRA earnings per share for 2022/23 in line with the consensus of analysts' forecasts.

