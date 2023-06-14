Safestore H1 Adjusted Profit Rises; LFL Revenue Up 3.1% In CER

(RTTNews) - Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) reported that its first half profit before tax was 103.4 million pounds compared to 285.2 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 42.7 pence compared to 124.5 pence.

Underlying profit before tax was 54.4 million pounds, up 5.0%. Adjusted EPRA earnings increased to 51.8 million pounds from 49.2 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted EPRA earnings per share was 23.7 pence compared to 22.5 pence.

First half revenue was 110.1 million pounds compared to 101.0 million pounds, previous year. Reported Group revenue increased 7.7% at CER with like-for-like revenue at CER growing by 3.1%.

Group revenue for May 2023 grew by 3.9% at CER compared to May 2022 and by 2.2% on like-for-like CER basis.

Looking forward, the Group expects adjusted EPRA earnings per share for 2022/23 broadly in line with the consensus of analysts' forecasts of 49.45 pence.

The Board recommended a 5.3% increase in the interim dividend to 9.9 pence per share.

