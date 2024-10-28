News & Insights

Saferoads Holdings Reports Positive Cash Flow Amidst Challenges

October 28, 2024 — 08:17 pm EDT

Saferoads Holdings Limited (AU:SRH) has released an update.

Saferoads Holdings Limited reported a net cash inflow of $815,000 from operating activities for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, despite a decrease in cash flow from financing and investing activities. The company’s strategic management of operating expenses allowed it to maintain positive cash flow, which is a positive indicator for investors. However, the overall cash position decreased by $362,000, highlighting challenges in other areas.

