Saferoads Holdings Boosts Road Safety Across Regions

October 31, 2024 — 11:37 pm EDT

Saferoads Holdings Limited (AU:SRH) has released an update.

Saferoads Holdings Limited, listed on the ASX, is enhancing road safety across Australia, New Zealand, and North America with its innovative solutions. The company collaborates with state government departments, local councils, and road construction companies to offer a broad range of products that improve public safety by directing, protecting, and illuminating roads.

