Saferoads Holdings Announces AGM Amid Key Resolutions

Saferoads Holdings Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 29 in Pakenham, Victoria. The meeting will provide shareholders with insights into the company’s performance and future plans, along with votes on key resolutions, including the re-election of a director and a remuneration report. The board strongly advises against a proposed spill resolution that could lead to significant changes in the non-executive directors.

