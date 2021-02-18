Cryptocurrencies

Safello Partnership Enables Direct Crypto Purchases From Users' Bank Accounts

Tanzeel Akhtar
Safello CEO and co-founder Frank Schuil.

Cryptocurrency exchange Safello has teamed up with payments platform Klarna to bring open banking services to customers.

  • Sweden-based Safello announced Wednesday the new partnership allows its “more than 180,000” users to directly purchase cryptocurrencies from their bank accounts.
  • Klarna has access to more than 5,000 banks in 18 countries across Europe and uses a single API that complies with EU open-banking regulations, according to Klarna’s website.
  • “Klarna shares our vision of offering a superior user experience without compromising security and compliance,” said Frank Schuil, CEO of Safello. “Besides, open banking is an exceptionally exciting area that will play a key role in our future plans.”

Read More: Bitcoin Exchange Safello Raises $1.3M for Planned 2021 IPO

