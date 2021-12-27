Safehold (SAFE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.58, changing hands as high as $77.60 per share. Safehold Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAFE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAFE's low point in its 52 week range is $66.36 per share, with $95.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.93.

