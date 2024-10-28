Safehold reports Q3 adjusted EPS 37c, consensus 37c

Reports Q3 revenue $90.7M, consensus $90.41M. “This was a productive quarter for Safehold (SAFE), supplementing new originations with an opportunistic joint venture buyout that is expected to grow earnings and further diversify the portfolio,” said Jay Sugarman, Chairman and CEO. “While rate volatility remains disruptive to real estate and transaction activity, we’re seeing positive trends in certain markets and are well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities and best serve our customers.”

