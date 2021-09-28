Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SAFE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $73.58, the dividend yield is .92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAFE was $73.58, representing a -22.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $95.29 and a 27.15% increase over the 52 week low of $57.87.

SAFE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). SAFE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.17. Zacks Investment Research reports SAFE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.62%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the safe Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

