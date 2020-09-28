Dividends
Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.162 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SAFE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $57.13, the dividend yield is 1.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAFE was $57.13, representing a -14.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.18 and a 93.73% increase over the 52 week low of $29.49.

SAFE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). SAFE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1. Zacks Investment Research reports SAFE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 35.67%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SAFE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SAFE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SAFE as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RZG with an increase of 20.26% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SAFE at 1.99%.

