Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.162 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SAFE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SAFE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAFE was $71.58, representing a -15.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.99 and a 68.46% increase over the 52 week low of $42.49.

SAFE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). SAFE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.17. Zacks Investment Research reports SAFE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.66%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SAFE Dividend History page.

