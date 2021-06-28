Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SAFE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $81.27, the dividend yield is .84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAFE was $81.27, representing a -4.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.99 and a 71.06% increase over the 52 week low of $47.51.

SAFE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). SAFE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.13. Zacks Investment Research reports SAFE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.97%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SAFE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

