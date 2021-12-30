Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased SAFE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SAFE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $77.8, the dividend yield is .87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAFE was $77.8, representing a -18.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $95.29 and a 17.24% increase over the 52 week low of $66.36.

SAFE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). SAFE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.27. Zacks Investment Research reports SAFE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.73%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

