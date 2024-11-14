News & Insights

Safehold Inc. Enhances Liquidity with $400M Senior Notes

November 14, 2024 — 05:03 pm EST

An announcement from Safehold ( (SAFE) ) is now available.

Safehold GL Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Safehold Inc., successfully completed a $400 million public offering of 5.650% Senior Notes due 2035, guaranteed by its parent company. The proceeds are intended for general corporate purposes, such as repaying borrowings and investing in ground leases. This strategic financial move aims to enhance Safehold’s liquidity and investment capacity, promising potential growth for investors interested in real estate-backed securities.

