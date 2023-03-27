Safehold About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SAFE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/29/23, Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.177, payable on 3/30/23. As a percentage of SAFE's recent stock price of $29.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Safehold Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when SAFE shares open for trading on 3/29/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SAFE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.41% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAFE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAFE's low point in its 52 week range is $23.645 per share, with $57.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.15.

In Monday trading, Safehold Inc shares are currently up about 1.3% on the day.

